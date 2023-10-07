Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 53,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 49,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

