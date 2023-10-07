Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 53,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 49,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.