Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Cap of $94.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $94.23 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.36469228 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,656,537.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

