EAC 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.55 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00235307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

