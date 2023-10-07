NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 2.3%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.74. 25,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 97,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

