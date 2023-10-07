Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 23,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 551,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

