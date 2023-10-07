MELD One Day Volume Hits $969,320.31 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. MELD has a market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $969,320.31 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,487,458 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0113784 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,992,901.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

