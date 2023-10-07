Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Trading Down 16.1%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Nano Magic Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Nano Magic alerts:

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 89.19% and a negative return on equity of 177.28%.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.