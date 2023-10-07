Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading Down 28.6%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Free Report) traded down 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Awilco Drilling Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
Awilco Drilling Company Profile
Awilco Drilling PLC does not have significant operations. It previously engaged in the provision of drilling services to oil and gas companies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.
