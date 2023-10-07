Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 1.6%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.65 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46.75 ($0.57). Approximately 70,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 362,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.39 million, a P/E ratio of 519.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Further Reading

