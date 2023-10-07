BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading Down 0.8%

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.27. 1,478,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 831,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13.

