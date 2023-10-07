Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 814,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,438,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Hyliion Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 7,227.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 155,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile



Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

