Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 3.3%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

THQQF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Embracer Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

