Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Shares Down 13.1%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 166,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 144,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMRD

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nemaura Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nemaura Medical stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,483,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 8.59% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.