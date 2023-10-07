Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading Down 9.1%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 27,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 21,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.