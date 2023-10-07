JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 464.50 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 461 ($5.57). 627,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 674,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.56).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 469.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 463.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

