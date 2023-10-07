Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Trading Down 0.8%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.77. Approximately 19,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 38,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Online Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

