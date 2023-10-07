Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Up 6.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.80. 259,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 330,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOK. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The company had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.