Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 4.4%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 130,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Muscle Maker Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Muscle Maker news, major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc acquired 8,855,452 shares of Muscle Maker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $27,629,010.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,492,069 shares in the company, valued at $38,975,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Muscle Maker
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
