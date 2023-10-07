Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 54,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 11,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
