Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Up 1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 6,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.35) to GBX 4,050 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.35) to GBX 4,200 ($50.77) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.35) to GBX 4,250 ($51.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($53.19) to GBX 4,600 ($55.60) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whitbread
Whitbread Stock Performance
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.