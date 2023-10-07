Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Up 1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 6,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.35) to GBX 4,050 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.35) to GBX 4,200 ($50.77) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.35) to GBX 4,250 ($51.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($53.19) to GBX 4,600 ($55.60) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.