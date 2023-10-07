Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Trading Down 2.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.24. 12,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POTX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000.

About Global X Cannabis ETF

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

