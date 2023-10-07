Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. 4,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 3,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Basic-Fit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BSFFF

Basic-Fit Price Performance

About Basic-Fit

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

(Get Free Report)

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.