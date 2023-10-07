Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,822.27 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,892.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,940.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.