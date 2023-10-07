Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 9,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.