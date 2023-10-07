WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 1.5%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 31,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLDBF. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

