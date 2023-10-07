Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 1.9%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 203,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 234,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.