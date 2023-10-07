Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 29,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 87,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

