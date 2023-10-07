FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $38.98. 121,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 177,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

