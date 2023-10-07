Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 5.6%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 188,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 89,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Metallic Minerals Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 6.16.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

