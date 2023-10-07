Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Kunlun Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

