Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth (LON:ADIG) Shares Down 2.2%

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80.20 ($0.97). 237,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 468,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.99).

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £242.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,020.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.11.

Get Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth alerts:

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.