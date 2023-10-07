Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth (LON:ADIG) Shares Down 2.2%

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80.20 ($0.97). 237,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 468,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.99).
Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £242.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,020.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.11.
Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.
Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Company Profile
Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
