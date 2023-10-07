POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$3.92. Approximately 21,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

POET Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.