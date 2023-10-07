Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43.
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
