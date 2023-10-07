Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Up 1%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 29,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 25,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.80%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

