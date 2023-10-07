The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 1.8%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.44). 16,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 449 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,652.17%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

