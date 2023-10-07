The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 1.8%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.44). 16,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 449 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TPFG
The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 5.3 %
The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,652.17%.
The Property Franchise Group Company Profile
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Property Franchise Group
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.