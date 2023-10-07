Truist Financial Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $256.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

