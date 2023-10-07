Bank of America Cuts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $86.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.