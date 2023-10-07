Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.76

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 10539157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Baytex Energy Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
