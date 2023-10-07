Olympiad Research LP Invests $268,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

