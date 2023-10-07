OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.36

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 50026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.
OMRON Stock Up 1.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.17.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. OMRON had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OMRON
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
