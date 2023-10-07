OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.36

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 50026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

OMRON Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.17.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. OMRON had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMRON in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMRON in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

