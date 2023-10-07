Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.14

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 15398901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.44%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

