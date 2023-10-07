Olympiad Research LP Sells 641 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

