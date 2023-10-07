United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading 0.2% Higher

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.50 ($21.58) and last traded at €20.34 ($21.41). 285,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.30 ($21.37).

United Internet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61.

About United Internet

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.