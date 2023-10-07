Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Anahaita N. Kotval purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $68,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,266 shares of company stock valued at $88,704. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

