Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. 20,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 35,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUWOY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.47) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 53 ($0.64) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

