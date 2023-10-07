Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 1.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Chorus Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.6442 dividend. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

