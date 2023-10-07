CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.86. 5,826,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,740,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

CEMEX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CEMEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

