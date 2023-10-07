Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$54.96 and last traded at C$54.84. Approximately 650,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,684,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on TECK.B shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.64.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Up 2.0 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.