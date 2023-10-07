Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$54.96 and last traded at C$54.84. Approximately 650,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,684,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK.B shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.64.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

About Teck Resources

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.