Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.66 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.69 ($7.04). 150,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.73 ($7.08).
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $659.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.
