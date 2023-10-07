SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 1.7%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €56.20 ($59.16) and last traded at €55.85 ($58.79). Approximately 186,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.90 ($57.79).

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.10 and a 200 day moving average of €87.38.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

